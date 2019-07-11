These are the visa-free countries for South Africans. Pexels

The Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi announced that seven countries have been added to the list for visa free entry to South Africa. When Cuba, Ghana, New Zealand, Qatar, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia and The United Arab Emirates were added to the list, it got South Africans questioning "so where can we go?"

It's worth a reminder then that there are nearly 70 countries that South Africans can jet off to today and they don't need a visa:

Angola

Falkland Islands

Malawi

Senegal

Antigua and Barbuda

Fiji

Malaysia

Singapore

Argentina

Grenada

Mauritius



South Korea

Bahamas

Georgia

Micronesia

St Kitts and Nevis

Barbados

Guatemala

Mozambique

St Lucia

Belize

Guyana

Montserrat

St Vincent and Grenadines

Botswana

Haiti

Namibia

Swaziland

British Virgin Islands

Honduras

Nicaragua

Tanzania

Brazil

Hong Kong

Niue

Thailand

Cayman Islands

Indonesia

Palestine

Trinidad and Tobago

Chile

Ireland

Panama

Tunisia

Cook Islands

Israel

Paraguay

Turks and Caicos Islands

Costa Rica

Jamaica

Peru

Uruguay

Dominica

Kenya

Philippines

Vanuatu

Dominican Republic

Kosovo

Qatar

Venezuela

Ecuador

Lesotho

Reunion

Zambia

El Salvador

Macao

Russia

Zimbabwe

The list is regularly updated and changed, dependent on regional and global political relations between South Africa and other countries.