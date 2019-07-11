The Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi announced that seven countries have been added to the list for visa free entry to South Africa.
When Cuba, Ghana, New Zealand, Qatar, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia and The United Arab Emirates were added to the list, it got South Africans questioning "so where can we go?"
It's worth a reminder then that there are nearly 70 countries that South Africans can jet off to today and they don't need a visa:
- Angola
- Falkland Islands
- Malawi
- Senegal
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Fiji
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Argentina
- Grenada
- Mauritius
- South Korea
- Bahamas
- Georgia
- Micronesia
- St Kitts and Nevis
- Barbados
- Guatemala
- Mozambique
- St Lucia
- Belize
- Guyana
- Montserrat
- St Vincent and Grenadines
- Botswana
- Haiti
- Namibia
- Swaziland
- British Virgin Islands
- Honduras
- Nicaragua
- Tanzania
- Brazil
- Hong Kong
- Niue
- Thailand
- Cayman Islands
- Indonesia
- Palestine
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Chile
- Ireland
- Panama
- Tunisia
- Cook Islands
- Israel
- Paraguay
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Costa Rica
- Jamaica
- Peru
- Uruguay
- Dominica
- Kenya
- Philippines
- Vanuatu
- Dominican Republic
- Kosovo
- Qatar
- Venezuela
- Ecuador
- Lesotho
- Reunion
- Zambia
- El Salvador
- Macao
- Russia
- Zimbabwe
The list is regularly updated and changed, dependent on regional and global political relations between South Africa and other countries.