Revealed: The top 20 most ‘pinned’ honeymoon destinations
If you are planning your upcoming honeymoon, you should read on. Luxury travel company Kuoni has turned to Pinterest data to find out which was the world's most popular honeymoon destinations.
The research, which analysed 10 000s of honeymoon boards on Pinterest, has revealed that the Indonesian island of Bali is the most popular honeymoon destination, followed by Italy and Hawaii in second and third place.
European destinations are most popular, with six countries in Europe on the top 20 list. Alongside Italy, the data reveals that Ireland, Greece, France, Iceland and Spain are also key wish-list destinations for honeymoons.
Dean Harvey at Kuoni said Pinterest and wedding planning go hand-in-hand.
"It is a really valuable resource to gain great insights on where the most dreamed about honeymoon destinations are in the world. At Kuoni, we’re well known for offering some of the most incredible honeymoons on the market, and although Covid-19 is causing havoc with weddings at the moment, we’ve been hard at work rearranging and planning honeymoons for 2021 and beyond. We hope this research can inspire couples who are looking to make a trip of a lifetime," said Harvey
Here's the top 20 most ‘pinned’ honeymoon destinations:
1. Bali – 998 boards
2. Italy – 997 boards
3. Hawaii – 992 boards
4. The Maldives – 981 boards
5. Ireland - 980 boards
6. Thailand – 980 boards
7. Mexico - 949 boards
8. Greece – 757 boards
9. India – 734 boards
10. Costa Rica – 729 boards
11. Japan – 717 boards
12. Jamaica – 699 boards
13. New Zealand – 601 boards
14. France – 500 boards
15. Iceland – 499 boards
16. St Lucia – 477 boards
17. Aruba – 442 boards
18. Bahamas – 417 boards
19. Spain – 415 boards
20. Fiji – 408 boards
