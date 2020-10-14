Revealed: The top 20 most ‘pinned’ honeymoon destinations

If you are planning your upcoming honeymoon, you should read on. Luxury travel company Kuoni has turned to Pinterest data to find out which was the world's most popular honeymoon destinations.

The research, which analysed 10 000s of honeymoon boards on Pinterest, has revealed that the Indonesian island of Bali is the most popular honeymoon destination, followed by Italy and Hawaii in second and third place.

European destinations are most popular, with six countries in Europe on the top 20 list. Alongside Italy, the data reveals that Ireland, Greece, France, Iceland and Spain are also key wish-list destinations for honeymoons.

Dean Harvey at Kuoni said Pinterest and wedding planning go hand-in-hand.

"It is a really valuable resource to gain great insights on where the most dreamed about honeymoon destinations are in the world. At Kuoni, we’re well known for offering some of the most incredible honeymoons on the market, and although Covid-19 is causing havoc with weddings at the moment, we’ve been hard at work rearranging and planning honeymoons for 2021 and beyond. We hope this research can inspire couples who are looking to make a trip of a lifetime," said Harvey