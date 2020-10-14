TravelTravel Tips
Bali is the most popular honeymoon destination.Picture: Sushuti/Pixabay.
Bali is the most popular honeymoon destination.Picture: Sushuti/Pixabay.

Revealed: The top 20 most ‘pinned’ honeymoon destinations

By Travel Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

If you are planning your upcoming honeymoon, you should read on. Luxury travel company Kuoni has turned to Pinterest data to find out which was the world's most popular honeymoon destinations.

The research, which analysed 10 000s of honeymoon boards on Pinterest, has revealed that the Indonesian island of Bali is the most popular honeymoon destination, followed by Italy and Hawaii in second and third place.

European destinations are most popular, with six countries in Europe on the top 20 list. Alongside Italy, the data reveals that Ireland, Greece, France, Iceland and Spain are also key wish-list destinations for honeymoons.

Dean Harvey at Kuoni said Pinterest and wedding planning go hand-in-hand.

"It is a really valuable resource to gain great insights on where the most dreamed about honeymoon destinations are in the world. At Kuoni, we’re well known for offering some of the most incredible honeymoons on the market, and although Covid-19 is causing havoc with weddings at the moment, we’ve been hard at work rearranging and planning honeymoons for 2021 and beyond. We hope this research can inspire couples who are looking to make a trip of a lifetime," said Harvey

Here's the top 20 most ‘pinned’ honeymoon destinations:

1. Bali – 998 boards

2. Italy – 997 boards

3. Hawaii – 992 boards

4. The Maldives – 981 boards

5. Ireland - 980 boards

6. Thailand – 980 boards

7. Mexico - 949 boards

8. Greece – 757 boards

9. India – 734 boards

10. Costa Rica – 729 boards

11. Japan – 717 boards

12. Jamaica – 699 boards

13. New Zealand – 601 boards

14. France – 500 boards

15. Iceland – 499 boards

16. St Lucia – 477 boards

17. Aruba – 442 boards

18. Bahamas – 417 boards

19. Spain – 415 boards

20. Fiji – 408 boards

Visit https://www.kuoni.co.uk/most-popular-honeymoon-destinations-on-pinterest#

Share this article:

Related Articles