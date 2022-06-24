Revealed: The world’s best and worst value passports

A passport is an important factor when it comes to travelling. The freedom that comes with your passport can vary depending on where you live. This includes the costs of applying for one. A passport can prove to be much more valuable for some countries in comparison to others.

Taking both the “power” of a passport in terms of the number of countries you can visit, as well as the cost to buy one, Park Sleep and Fly revealed the world’s best value for money passports. The world’s best value passports United Arab Emirates takes the number 1 spot with a passport mobility score of 162 and passport cost at $13.61 (about R218).

Emirati passport holders have the greatest freedom where you able to travel to 110 countries. Get this: it is also the cheapest passport to obtain. In second place, is Sweden with a passport mobility score of 159 and passport cost of $42.47. Sweden is of course part of the EU, as well as the Nordic Passport Union, and Swedish nationals can enter 115 countries visa-free (more than any other country) and a further 44 with a visa on arrival. Third place is South Korea, with a passport mobility score at 158, and passport cost of $43.68. Here a local passport will allow you entry to one free country, while also costing just under a dollar more to apply for. The holder is able to visit 114 countries, with visa-free access.

The world’s worst value passports Liechtenstein, with a passport mobility score of 152, which will cost $268.50. This tiny state makes its way to the number one spot for worst value. Yes, this passport allows you to travel to a decent number of countries, however, its poor value is largely due to its cost, with residents having to pay over $260 to obtain one.

In second place is Mexico with a passport mobility score of 137and passport cost of $98.14.

