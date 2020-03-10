Revealed: Top 10 luxury family holiday destinations

Where do you go when you want a luxurious family holiday that spares no cost on the finest accommodation, views and amenities? Most travellers want their holiday to be unforgettable and do not mind forking out the cash to make that happen. Luxury travel company Kuoni released its top 10 most popular family destinations for 2020, with the Maldives taking the top spot. The Maldives, while associated with romance, is the perfect place to enjoy a digital detox and family time. According to Kuoni, grandparents can enjoy champagne by the pool while parents can take their children to venture into the crystal-blue waters among turtles and whale sharks.

The company said that the destination was the perfect way to spend quality family time without the distraction of technology.

Mauritius, in second place, is an island destination known for its beaches, rainforests and adventure.

Kuoni suggested travellers embark on day trips to local fishing villages, treat the children to nature reserves or hit one of the many stunning golf-resorts scattered throughout the destination.

“Mauritius is ideal for parents looking to relax while offering their children adventure. Kids’ clubs offer activities to keep the little ones busy such as crab-searching, creating local instruments and enjoying water sports,” the company revealed in a press statement.

Taking the third spot is Thailand, a popular destination for South African travellers.

The friendly city is ideal for families as it opens their eyes to new cultures, religions and cuisines.

Kuoni suggested parents unwind with renowned Thai massages on the beach while children sculpt sandcastles nearby.

Greece and the US make up the top 5.

Understanding family holidays

Multigeneration holidays are becoming a big trend. According to Kuoni, it’s usually paid by the grandparents to celebrate a big occasion.

Besides the top 10 destinations, travellers also booked safaris in Africa.

The company also reported that children drove the agenda with young travellers central to selecting the holiday. Many paid close eye on the environment, conservation projects, and how animals were treated at the destination.

The top 10 family destinations for 2020: