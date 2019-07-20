There are many getaways to visit to pay tribute to the Lion King movie. Picture: Frans Van Heerden/Pexels.

With 'The Lion King' in cinemas this weekend, Airbnb shares a few places to see these wild animals. Track lions with warriors

If you’ve ever wanted to see lions in their natural habitat, then this lion tracking Airbnb Adventure might be exactly what you need. This three-day activity takes place just outside Nairobi, Kenya, with a wildlife biologist who has spent 18 years studying African lions. The local Samburu warriors help on the guided walks and are experienced professionals who have spent hundreds of hours conducting fieldwork and guiding participants.

A jungle safari

If your fancy is more for tigers than lions, how about a tiger experience in India? Guests on this experience will enjoy a jungle safari with host, Dheeraj. On this safari, guests will be able to look out for tigers, leopards, deer fox and more. The host is a lover of nature and wildlife and aims to provide guests with an unforgettable experience.

Hike up Lion’s Head

For those who are not keen close to wild animals, then take a hike up Lion's Head in Cape Town. This particular hike unfolds during golden hour, either sunrise or sunset. Guests are hosted by Tauriq and Miles who are quite knowledgable on the area.

An escapade with sea lions

Have you ever seen sea lions? The excursion starts in and around the Callao Islands in Peru and ends at the Palomino Island where guests can dive into Peruvian waters to view sea lions. There are no predators in the area, so the sea lions are happy to swim around with guests.

Conquer lions in Hong Kong

If you find yourself in Hong Kong and need of a lion adventure, try a Lion Rock night hike with Airbnb hosts Donald and Ross. Guests hike about 5km with a slight ascent and once up get to see some of the most remarkable views of the Kowloon Peninsula.

A bushveld escape

For those who want to roam where the animals roam and sleep where they sleep (sort of), then an overnight stay around the planes of Africa is just what you need.

The Hoedspruit Wildlife Estate has an accommodation called Aloes Bush Stay, which has a Pumba room. The stunning private lodge, situated on the slopes of the Pilanesberg mountains, makes for the perfect escape for families wanting to feel at home in the African savanna.