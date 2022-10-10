SA content creator shares perks of travelling solo

We had the opportunity to catch up with content creator Senzelwe Mthembu, to discuss her travel experience at Club Med d’Albion. Mthembu shared some of the benefits of travelling solo to Mauritius, which is four hours away by flight, as a young South African content creator.

Her curiosity and love for travel was instilled by her family, through their annual road trips to rural KwaZulu-Natal to visit her grandmother. She also credits her family trips to the Kruger National Park and other parts of South Africa. As time went by, she became drawn to the challenge of exploring on her own, making her a big advocate for solo travel. Chilling poolside and enjoying the sun and watching the serene ocean is also part of island living. Picture: Supplied What influenced you to create content on travel?

Travel has always been a big part of my life but I was inspired to create travel content intentionally during a trip to Bali. I had just purchased my first DSLR (camera) to capture my experiences and wanted to inspire others, especially people who looked like me, to travel. I felt that black, female travellers were under represented in the travel space so I wanted to be a part of changing that narrative by documenting and sharing my travel experiences. What have you learnt on your solo travel adventures? I’ve learned to be comfortable in my own company and to listen to myself more. When you travel solo you really have to trust yourself more and make your own decisions – you don’t always get it right but you learn through those mistakes and you leave having made incredible memories from all the adventures! I love the fact that I don’t have to sacrifice what I love doing when travelling solo – I can sleep in, read a book, take a photo walk, sign up for a group excursion and meet other people and do it all at my own pace, according to my interests.

For me, the feeling of freedom and independence is so fulfilling. The benefits of travelling solo are that you don’t have to wait for anyone to do the things you have always wanted to do and you gain self-confidence, self-reliance, getting out of your comfort zone and problem-solving skills. But most importantly, you intentionally discover and connect with yourself. Enjoy yoga and other activities on the island. Picture: Supplied When it comes to relaxation, what was your experience on the island? Spending time in a cabana at the newly renovated Zen Pool with a cocktail in hand was definitely the best way to relax. I absolutely loved the calming aesthetic of the space, the ocean views and the serenity. That is one place that really made me feel I was on a vacation. The sunsets from there were also spectacular. I love the fact that the Zen Pool is a space for adults to truly relax and enjoy the pleasure of taking a swim, reading a book or doing absolutely nothing.

Which activities did you participate in? During my stay at La Plantation d’Albion, I conquered my fear of heights and learned some circus tricks on a trapeze. I tried the knee hang and the backflip – something I thought I would be too scared to try ended up being such a thrilling activity! I also did the sailing experience with a professional, which was also an incredibly scary adventure for me but something I would highly recommend to everyone! You have to do the sailing with Ricardo for maximum enjoyment though! What’s a travel adventure without exploring the gastronomy of the region of the region. Picture: Supplied Any new cuisine that you discovered on the trip?

I wouldn’t say I discovered new cuisine, although experiencing French culture and enjoying aperitivo culture before dinner was interesting to me! I do remember also trying a potato dish from them Mauritian station during our buffet dinner. When it comes to travel, how was the trip moving from South Africa to Mauritius, travel requirements, efficiency etc? We flew direct with Air Mauritius on a four-hour flight. Thankfully, we did not have to do a Covid-19 test to enter Mauritius and as a South African citizen you do not need to apply for a visa. This means it is a hassle-free destination for us, which I think we can all appreciate, especially since the costs of travel can really start to add up when we include visas and Covid-testing. You do, however, still need to wear a mask on board the flight but as soon as you arrive things are really relaxed and you can enjoy your holiday mask-free.