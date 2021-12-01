SA tourism sector in tatters: How you can help save jobs

With travel bans still up in the air and many travellers cancelling their booking, the tourism industry is back where they were when the pandemic started almost two years ago. The discovery of the Omicron variant led to many countries closing borders to South Africa-putting a dent in the industry's big summer travel season.

If travel bans continue, it could result in job losses and even closure of businesses. Here's how South Africans can help: Visit a local bed & breakfast

It has been a long year. Many want some downtime- a time to rest and reflect. With year-end fatigue consuming many South Africans, there is no better time than now to book a local trip. Bed & breakfast accommodations are budget-friendly, cosy and perfect for those who want to social distance. Spending a few rands at a local establishment helps them stay afloat while giving you a much-needed break ahead of the festive season.

Dine at a local eatery Food and travel go hand in hand, and visiting a restaurant for a meal will go a long way. There are plenty of restaurants worth planning a travel trip like Die Strandloper and Tobago’s Restaurant Bar and Terrace in Western Cape, The Bull Run in Gauteng or Kruger Station at Kruger National Park.

Famous for their history, landscapes and more, these eateries do not only offer great food, but it also provides some pretty Instaworthy backdrops. Research places before you go. Read the reviews, check out the geotag location on Instagram or visit their website. Splurge local Most travellers were thrilled to get out of the country to explore some other bucket list worthy destinations.

As travel bans continue, travellers can set their sights on local travel. There are many unique experiences in the country that travellers should check out. These include Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge located in the heart of the Kruger National Park or The Sunset Dome in the Western Cape. South Africa also offers stunning beach locations like Durban, Cape Town, Wild Coast and Gqeberha. In addition, travellers can also book luxury safaris and weekend wine escapes.

Tour your city Many travellers want to visit a different place, often overlooking the gems right in their home city. Whether it is a hike up Table Mountain or Signal Hill in Cape Town, an art tour in Maboneng Precinct or a museum tour in Durban, there's plenty of things travellers can do in their city. You can even book a tour guide to show you around. Buy local