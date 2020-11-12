Safety first: 5 ways to ensure you have a safe summer holiday

With South Africa still under level 1 lockdown, travellers need to ensure that they are always following social distancing regulations. Dominique van Wezop, Head of Operations: Food And Drink Division at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront shares some tips for a safe summer holiday. Enjoy the open spaces All cities across South Africa have wide-open parks and outdoor spaces. Take advantage of the outdoors with a picnic in a park or a botanical garden? Or perhaps spend the day at the beach. Keep fit outside

There are many great outdoor options to keep you fit and healthy this summer. So, perhaps skip the hotel gym and enjoy a workout during sunrise. Try a run at the nearest park, a beach workout if you’re at the coast, a cycle to work if possible, or even just an evening walk.

If you want to support local, why not book a fitness session on Experiences on Airbnb. You can also check your local city guides for the best advice on available outdoor activities.

For example, Cape Town Tourism has an extensive list of hiking routes, trail running options and other ways to get active in the city on their website.

Choose open-air dining areas

Good news for those who miss the restaurant experience but aren’t keen on indoor dining. With warmer weather, many eateries are opening up outdoor and open-air dining options.

Find out if your favourite restaurant offers outdoor seating- and definitely find one that boasts a view.

Enjoy some outdoor entertainment

Going to the movies isn’t as straightforward as it used to be, and even with safety measures in place, many people aren’t yet confident about sharing such a confined space with so many people.

If this is you, but you’d still like to enjoy that movie experience, then you’ll be happy to hear that drive-in movie theatres and pop-up theatres are planned for around the country this summer.

With the clearer evenings and little rain expected for a lot of South Africa during the festive season and beyond, these drive-in movies are a fun way to enjoy the movie experience - from the safety of your own vehicle.

Alternatively, enjoy the popular Galileo Open Air movies that take place across Cape Town, including two at the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront - right next to the Atlantic Ocean!

Outdoor entertainment for the young ones

If you are travelling with young ones, entice them away from the screen and into a park, a garden, to the beach or the forest. Invite some of their friends (not too many) and allow them to have a fun day out after what has been a difficult school year for all.