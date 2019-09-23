Save big if you book your holiday this week. Picture supplied

Who doesn't love a good discount, and if you can get one on your next holiday it will make the getaway that much more relaxing. The Sho’t Left Travel Week 2019 has started and runs until Sunday September 29.

Currently, the platform has over 530 trade partners, from airlines, hotel groups and tour operators that are loading discounted travel deals of up to 50 percent.

Right now the Sho’t Left website has more than 274 deals and packages in total and a whole lot more deals still to come from registered trade partners.

There's more than 56 coastal getaways, 51 bush retreats – 16 of which are in Limpopo – and 79 adventure experiences – most of which are in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape - waiting for braver travellers to snap them up.

These experiences range from as little as R70 to R500 per night, making affordable getaways within reach for every South African.

There can be no better time for South Africans to choose their ideal local travel destination than during Sho’t Left Travel Week, said Mashoto Mokgethi, South African Tourism’s Head of Domestic Tourism: “What we are saying to South Africans is ‘don’t be a ‘Mashaya’. With Sho’t Left Travel Week, your travel inspiration can become a reality. Book your trip between the 23-29 September 2019 and travel anytime.”

Check out www.shotleft.co.za but keep in mind that the Sho’t Left deals can only be booked from September 23-29 but you can travel anytime; just don't forget to check all the terms and conditions before you book.