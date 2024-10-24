Secrets to happier business trips: how companies can improve employee wellness on business trips

A healthy and happy employee is good for any company. Business travel can often take its toll on an employee from the stress of work, meeting deadlines while in transit to being away from family. As a result, some companies work towards protecting their employees and making their travel experiences as comfortable as possible.

According to Rategang Moroke, Operations Manager, Corporate Traveller, they’re seeing more requests for specific preferences like hotel rooms with great natural light or views that don’t face another building, and of course personalised pillow choices. Moroke highlighted that these requests go beyond comfort and this is about overall well-being. “Travellers want to perform at their best, and that starts with feeling good, physically and mentally,” she said.

As the country commemorates Mental Health Awareness Month, Moroke shares the secrets to happier business trips. Finding natural lighting Natural daylight isn’t just eye candy, it positively impacts mood, productivity and even sleep patterns, with science backing this up.

“For businesspeople bouncing between airport lounges and hotel conference rooms, natural light is becoming as crucial as Wi-Fi. People are naturally drawn to daylight because it keeps them physically and mentally healthy. “If you’re spending hours in transit or meetings, getting that exposure to natural light can instantly lift your mood,” said Moroke. She added that it’s not just about aesthetics, this simple tweak in hotel choice can drastically improve how a traveller feels.

Providing the tools for good sleep Moroke highlighted that another important factor in a happy business trip is a decent quality of sleep. “On long business trips, the right pillow can mean the difference between a productive meeting and a sluggish, jet-lagged blur.

“Poor-quality sleep doesn’t just drain energy - it makes it harder to cope with the inevitable frustrations of business travel, like flight delays and long layovers,” said the expert. She also noted that when you’re struggling to sleep properly, dealing with even the smallest inconveniences is harder. “A memory foam pillow might seem minor, but it can really help give travellers the rest they need,” said Moroke.

Limiting the frequency of travel Moroke said that paying attention to the number of times a business traveller is sent out is part of realising how physical health fuels mental stamina as wellness isn’t just about the comforts experienced during the trip, it’s also about avoiding burnout during frequent work travel. She said that while travel agencies don’t directly manage their clients’ health records, TMCs like Corporate Traveller have developed systems to monitor how often their travellers are flying and how many days they’ve been away from home.

“We notice, for example, if someone has travelled 60 days out of the past 90. That’s something we flag, and then our team takes action. “Maybe we’ll ask the hotel for an upgraded room or arrange for something special like a bottle of champagne waiting for them when they check-in. These little thoughtful touches can really change how they feel about the trip.” She added that it’s this kind of pro-activity that shows clients that their well-being is being taken seriously, even on the road. This growing emphasis on wellness also extends to the dining experience.

Offering healthy meal choices Moroke noted that clients are starting to ask whether hotels offer à la carte dining instead of buffets. This shows how today’s business travellers aren’t just concerned about convenience, they’re thinking about their health after hours of negotiations or presentations.

“People are mindful of what they’re putting into their bodies now. Travellers want food that works with their wellness routines rather than against it, a consideration that was scarcely discussed a decade ago,” said Moroke. She said that interestingly, the growing demand for better wellness options isn’t just coming from the travellers themselves. “Companies are realising that investing in their employees’ health during trips doesn’t just make for happier employees, it makes for a more loyal workforce,” she said.

Rewarding employees with luxury “I’ve got clients who’ve made it company policy that any trip over five hours has to be business class. It doesn’t matter who the employee is,” Moroke explains. She said that another example of this is companies that work with airlines which offer luxurious shuttle transfers to and from the airport.

“It all adds up to creating a travel experience that says, ‘You are valued here’. And that’s crucial for employee retention,” she adds. But it’s not just about the pampering perks. These choices have long-term effects on employee happiness and productivity. She said that corporate loyalty often hinges on these wellness measures, with travellers willing to stay in their jobs longer if they feel their company genuinely takes care of them while they’re on the road.