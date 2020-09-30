Shop online for these top 10 camping essentials you can't do without

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Being outdoors with nature brings you peace and serenity. Enjoy the fresh air and scenic views whilst bonding with your loved ones. Whether you love camping or trying it for the first time, we have found the perfect outdoor essentials for you to have the best experience. A quick and easy to erect tent is essential for a quick camping trip. Ideally we don’t want to spend more than about 15 minutes to set it up or take it down. Colour-coded poles always make for an easy setup. A privacy divider is handy to adjust the space accordingly and two doors to enter or exit. Coleman Cortes Octagon 8 tent A gazebo provides a larger entertainment area and offers protection from the sun and rain. When buying a gazebo make sure that you choose one with hydro flow anti ponding bars to ensure no water pooling on the canopy. A portable dual compartment fridge/freezer that runs off 220/12 volt power is perfect for storing your braai meat and keep your beers cold.

A sturdy folding table with adjustable height is another essential item that can serve as a dining table and makes outdoor food preparation easier.

Camping is about chilling and relaxing so a comfortable multi-purpose chair is essential. The Meerkat Gravity Chair takes up to 150kg and reclines to a fully laid back position with an adjustable sponge headrest.

The Meerkat Gravity Chair takes up to 150kg

Don’t get left in the dark. A rechargeable LED light can provide up to 6 hours of light without ruining your stargazing.

Become a MasterChef on your next outdoor adventure with the Alva BBQ canister cooker. This portable stainless steel burner has variable heat control and a cast iron grid, making it super efficient.

Alva BBQ canister cooker

A good quality inflatable mattress will leave you feeling well-rested and energised, ready for a day of activities. If you prefer to sleep on a stretcher bed, the Meerkat Hunters Rest takes up to 200kg and is specially designed to fit a mattress for maximum comfort. Totally flat when unfolded, it comes with a soft neoprene head pillow.

A good quality sleeping bag will keep you snug throughout the night. Make sure it’s generously proportioned and rectangular in shape to ensure maximum comfort.

Whether you plan on camping for a weekend or a a few weeks, these essentials will make sure that you have a more comfortable and relaxed holiday.