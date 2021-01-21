Should you stay at home or travel during Covid-19?

Deciding to stay at home or travel somewhere exotic is a daunting decision. While you may want to venture into the world, taking your safety into account is vital. If you are conflicted about travel during the pandemic, here are 4 tips to help you make your decision: Take a deep breath Embarking on a travel trip after hearing about the number of positive Covid-19 cases and deaths can be overwhelming.

Your mind can go from zero to 100 with panic and worry.

When you feel this, close your eyes and take a few deep breaths.

Breathing helps to calm the mind and body, which allows you to make better decisions.

Write down all the pros and cons of your holiday

Ask yourself why you are travelling, how it makes you feel and the pros of visiting another place.

Then, write down the cons of travelling during the pandemic.

The list will help you make your decision.

Take extra precaution

Travellers need to be mindful about the travel destination and the imposed travel restrictions.

Research the number of Covid-19 cases, high-risk zones and the regulations before you board the plane.

Travellers need to be mindful of the Covid-19 health regulations like wearing a mask, sanitising, regular hand washing and social distancing throughout your trip.

The financial factor

Budgeting for unexpected emergencies while travelling is essential.

These include having extra money for Covid-19 PCR tests and rebooking flights or accommodating if the destination goes into lockdown during your stay.

If you are tapping into your credit card for extra money, you should rather rebook or cancel the trip.