Black Friday is around the corner. Many travellers have already started to make plans to get their hands on those unbelievable travel deals.
The travel industry went above and beyond to make sure that they offered deals travellers could not refuse last year.
This year is no different. Travel companies will offer holiday package, tours or flights to entice potential travellers this Black Friday.
There are downsides to booking a holiday on Black Friday.
One of the biggest reasons is the long queues. Some people queue as early as midnight in hopes of being one of the first people inside the store.