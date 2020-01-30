Emory University modelled the movement of passengers around an aircraft to show how viruses could spread. Picture: Sourav Mishra/Pexels.

Medical research revealed that the window seat is the safest place to sit on a plane to avoid catching coronavirus from an infected passenger, Daily Mail reported. The publication reported that experts from Emory University modelled the movement of passengers around an aircraft to show how viruses could spread.

The report studied passenger behaviour on flights lasting between three and five hours. Around 38 percent left their seats once and 24 percent more than once.

The passengers who sat by the window barely left their seat. It found that the people closest to the aisle seats were more likely to contact coronavirus. The research found that the more movement on a plane, the higher the chance you may come into contact with someone with the disease.

National Geographic revealed that the team wanted to estimate how many close encounters might allow for transmission during transcontinental flights.