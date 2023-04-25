Six benefits of a one-stop holiday resort

Whatever type of holiday appeals to your family, there are many resorts that cater to families and offer a variety of activities such as beach days, water sports, hiking, and horse riding, so everyone can find something they enjoy without leaving the resort according to Shaun Lamont, managing director of First Group Hotels and Resorts. For those seeking relaxation in the countryside, exploring the Midlands Meander, or enjoying family entertainment facilities, Midlands Saddle and Trout horse riding is the perfect place to enjoy horse riding or hiking.

He explains that "one-stop" holidays offer the ideal blend of relaxation and entertainment while ensuring that almost everything you require is readily available. He provides six reasons why resorts are a good option for families. 1. No need to leave Resorts typically offer a convenience store for basic necessities and an on-site restaurant for meals, which is helpful if you're self-catering and forget something. Additionally, if you need to work during your stay, you can find a comfortable workspace with reliable wi-fi.

2. Something for everyone Most resorts offer various facilities such as mini-golf, tennis, pools, and gyms to keep families occupied and prevent boredom. First Group Resorts have options that cater specifically to families with features such as spas for mothers, childcare and entertainment for children, games rooms for teenagers, and sports courts for fathers. La Cote d'Azur, located on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, also offers themed evenings suitable for all ages. 3. Entertainment

In the mood for some good old-fashioned bingo, some music or shows? La Montagne, in Ballito, is home to the Pumpkin Theatre and has recently joined forces with Musiek Unlimited to host live events featuring popular South African musicians. Additionally, at Bushman's Nek, you can indulge in healthy competition with their famous music quiz. 4. Safe and secure Resorts are designed to ensure your safety and security at all times. The peace of mind that comes from knowing you're tucked away from the world, safe and sound.

5. Itinerary-free Turn off your alarm, take off your watch and throw away your list of "to-do's"! Resort holidays are designed to make your stay as stress-free as possible. If you're staying at Qwantani resort on the banks of the Sterkfontein Dam you can enjoy a family hike in the Drakensberg. And if you're staying at Magalies Park in the North West, you can explore everyone's new favourite sport, Padel; there's no rush or time-table. You can do it all at your own pace. 6. Pocket-friendly