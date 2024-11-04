Skip the visa queue: 4 holiday destinations for South African families meeting overseas relatives halfway

The festive season is peak travel as many travel to be with loved ones for Christmas. Visiting loved ones living abroad is an exciting prospect, but it often comes with the headache of navigating complex visa applications, high costs, and long lead times. According to Lynette Machiri, Customer Experience Leader at Flight Centre South Africa, applying for a travel visa has become increasingly stressful and costly for South Africans, often leaving families feeling overwhelmed and unable to visit their loved ones spontaneously.

“But here’s the great news! Opting to meet your loved ones in a visa-free, mid-point destination can offer a practical alternative, allowing everyone to enjoy quality time together while exploring a new country,” said Machiri. She highlighted that with various visa-free destinations at your fingertips, you can skip the red tape, save money, and enjoy the freedom of booking travel on the fly. The travel expert shared visa-hassle-free travel destinations to consider for reconnecting with family living abroad.

Tanzania Machiri said that for those with loved ones in the United Kingdom or Ireland, meeting midpoint in Tanzania would be ideal. She noted that you can stay up to 90 days visa-free while direct flights to Dar es Salaam are available from Johannesburg, with an approximate travel time of 3.5 hours.

The travel expert also noted that alternatively, you can fly into Zanzibar or Arusha, the gateway to Kilimanjaro, and Tanzania promises great value for money when it comes to everything from safari lodges and beachfront bungalows to local cuisine. When it comes to things to do, Machiri recommended heading out on a Serengeti safari, home to the Great Migration, trek Mount Kilimanjaro or work on your tan on Zanzibar’s postcard-perfect beaches. Dubai, UAE

Another midpoint destination for those with loved ones in the UK and Ireland is Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Machiri noted that direct flights are available from Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town via Emirates and while known for extravagant experiences, Dubai offers affordable options, too, especially for family-friendly entertainment and accommodations. She said that though Dubai does require a visa for South African travellers, it’s possible to obtain your visa effortlessly online, and typically within 3 to 4 working days.

“Visit the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, shop at The Dubai Mall, home to 1,300 retail outlets, or enjoy heart-pumping adventures like desert dune bashing or indoor skiing on five different runs at Ski Dubai,” she said. Kosovo For those with loved ones in the UK, Ireland, United States and Canada, Machiri recommended Kosovo as a midpoint place of meeting.

She said that when it comes to flight availability, while there are no direct flights from South Africa, you can reach Kosovo via Istanbul when flying with Turkish Airlines. The travel expert said that when it comes to Rand-friendliness, Kosovo is one of Europe’s most affordable countries, making it an excellent option for South Africans and you can stay up to 90 days visa-free. “Visit the medieval city of Prizren, known as the Kosovo’s ‘historical capital’, or wander the streets of Pristina.

“The outdoor traveller will enjoy exploring the nearby Sharr Mountains for hiking or if visiting during winter, taking a scenic road trip to Brezovica, one of Kosovo’s leading ski resorts,” she said. Turkey Lastly, the travel expert said that another ideal destination for those with loved ones in the UK/Ireland/US/Canada is Turkey.