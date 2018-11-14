Slackpacking is basically backpacking without carrying a backpack. So, if like me, you enjoy hiking, but aren't really keen on carrying tons of gear or sleeping in the wilderness, slackpacking is just for you. Instead of spending an entire day (or week) hiking through the wilderness, slackpacking allows you to stop, retreat to your home or hotel, then return another time to complete the trail. Now that you know what slackpacking is, here are 10 slackpacking tips from the Mountain Club of South Africa:
- Never leave your car without a raincoat, warm fleece jacket, water bottle, snacks, and a first-aid kit (a minimum of antiseptic cream, plasters and bandages)
- Always check the weather beforehand
- Always take a map which you can get from most of the Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife regional reserves, and a fully charged phone, with the number for mountain rescue (0800 005 133)
- Always fill in the mountain register before leaving on a hike, and always sign back in when you return
- Never throw rocks, even if you are certain that no one is below you
- Don't feed the animals or leave food and equipment unattended. Animals can smell food from far away and are remarkably skilled at getting at your food! Crows are able to open zips using their beaks, and baboons will tear open your pack
- Don't litter!
- Stay on the trail and don't take shortcuts. If you lose the trail, go back to where you were last on the trail
- Always pay your permit fees at the relevant offices before heading out. These fees, amongst other things, cover insurance in case you need to be rescued
- Drones are not permitted in the World Heritage Site