Solo traveller? Here’s some hacks you should know

The solo travel market is slowly growing since the pandemic. The latest data by Cheapflights.co.za reveals that more people searched for flights for one person in South Africa.

About 71% of all searches on the website were for one person in 2019. That number increased to 77% this year. Cheapflights.co.za shares some solo travel hacks you should know ahead of your trip: Hop-on-hop-off bus

Not only is it the perfect way to see a new destination, but the hop-on-hop-off bus also allows you to meet new people. Strike a conversation with fellow travellers to ask about places you can see and about their travel plans. You may get to meet a new travel buddy. Balance R&R with exploring Travelling with people can bog one down. You have to stick to their schedule, and often you may not like the activities on the itinerary. Being a solo traveller allows you to travel on your own terms-whether you want to chill by the pool, sleep in or explore to your heart's content. Try to strike a balance between your exploring and rest, so you get to enjoy a place while still getting some R&R.

Volunteer at a local organisation Use your solo trip to give back. Many organisations are seeking volunteers to help with their NPO work. Research the best organisations and sign up. This, in addition to making a difference, helps you enjoy an immersive local experience. Check out the food scene