South Africa's tourism sector holds promise for youth and young women

The tourism sector, which employs a significant number of women and young individuals, holds potential career opportunities. From entry-level positions to various specialized roles, the industry demands a wide range of skills, making it an attractive prospect for aspiring youth.

Genevie Langner, Marketing Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront in Cape Town explained how she came into the tourism sector: “I started as a hotel receptionist after getting my diploma in tourism, then moved into reservations. “In 2015 I joined Radisson Hotels as a reservations agent. In 2021, the position of Marketing Manager in Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront came up and I applied for and got the job,” Langner who represents an example of women in tourism also gained experience in the USA as an intern, and advocates for young people with a desire to travel and work in different countries to enter the sector.

“Not that it isn’t hard work, because it is, but the travel industry can definitely take you places. “As a woman, the soft skills you need including good communications, diplomacy, customer service and problem solving are something we are generally good at, so a career in tourism is a good match for women’s natural skill sets.” Whilst some destinations and activities around the country are more seasonal than others, tourism in South Africa is year-round, and so employment levels are generally consistent.

However, quieter periods allow employers to use the time for additional skills training. Young entrants into the sector can identify their chosen career path – from room services to head housekeeper, kitchen assistant to sous chef, reservationist to front office manager – and then strive to stand out and make sure hard work and ambition are rewarded. One of the key advantages of the tourism industry is its ability to accommodate a large number of employees, including those with limited prior experience. This makes it an ideal choice for school leavers and first-time job seekers.

Starting off as a waiter, bartender, housekeeping staff, or working at the front desk provides young individuals with the opportunity to gain practical experience while progressing through the ranks. ‘’As a young woman, I would make the same career choice again every time, and strongly recommend the industry to other women and young people.” Additionally, the industry fosters personal growth by exposing individuals to different cultures, traditions, and perspectives. This exposure enhances cultural understanding, adaptability, and global awareness, contributing to personal development.