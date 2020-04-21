Struggling to resolve your timeshare complaint? Help is at hand

Resolving a timeshare complaint does not have to be a lengthy and exhausting process. This is according to the Vacation Ownership Association of Southern Africa (VOASA). It's for this very reason that the Independent Timeshare Complaints Service (ITCS) exists. “The ITCS provides an effective mediation role between consumers and VOASA members. This includes monitoring timely responses in order to get the matter resolved as quickly and efficiently as possible,"explained Alex Bosch, VOASA’s chief operating officer. In the past year the ITCS resolved 88 percent of its complaints within the stipulated 15 business day period and 12 percent of unresolved disputes were referred to the Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman (CGSO). VOASA is also in ongoing communication with the CGSO to monitor and further assist where necessary on reaching a resolution. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to lodge a complaint with the ITCS after all attempts to resolve the dispute directly with the company have been unsuccessful, and the matter is not under investigation by another dispute-resolving body.

Step 1

Visit the VOASA website at https://voasa.co.za/#complaint-mediation-service and complete the online form under the Complaint Mediation Service.

Step 2

Once all the information has been received, a reference number will be allocated to you and the complaint will be forwarded to the VOASA member company.

Step 3

The company will then have 15 business days to resolve the matter and confirm with the ITCS that a resolution has been reached.

Step 4

The ITCS will then confirm with you that the matter has been resolved to your satisfaction.

Step 5

If no resolution can be reached, you will be advised by the ITCS to escalate the complaint to the Consumer Goods and Services Ombud or an applicable regulator.

The ITCS service is free of charge and only applies to complaints involving VOASA’s members.

If you are unsure if the company you wish to register a complaint or inquiry about is a member, you can check the member database at https://voasa.co.za/#members