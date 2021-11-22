Suck at holiday stains? Take some notes from this KZN luxury hotel

The KZN Midlands property is spilling the “detergent” on how to make clothing clean and remove unwanted stains.

Granny Mouse Country House & Spa shares how to remove your impossible holiday stains the five-star hotel way.

Some of the housekeeping team's tips:

Use a technique based on the fabric you wear as not every tip works on all clothing. For example, if you are wearing linen, to test first, rub alcohol on the spot and then place the section where there is a stain into a glass facedown over the mouth of a jar or glass. Hold the fabric taut, so the ink spot won't spread, and drip rub alcohol through the stain. The alcohol will pull the ink along as it drops into the jar. Rinse well and line-dry. Check that the stain has been removed before laundering per fabric-care instructions. If you are wearing cotton, spritz the area with hair spray to loosen the stain. Soak for 30 minutes in ½ teaspoon dishwashing liquid and 1 tablespoon white vinegar and warm water. Rinse and then dry. Remember to check the washing instructions on different fabrics.

For red wine spills, don’t scrub or leave it, but rather face it head-on without delay. Like any liquid, red wine will move toward anything dry that it comes into contact with.

Grab a dry, powdery material and apply it generously on the red wine stain. These include table salt, baking soda, sodium percarbonate, known as a granulated form of hydrogen peroxide, dry soap powder or talcum powder.

"These dry materials will “pull” the red wine out. Don’t just start rubbing them in," the team advised.