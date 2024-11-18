Survey shows most South Africans desire complete digital disconnection on holiday

In a world where constant connectivity is often overwhelming, South Africans are yearning for an escape that allows them to disconnect from technology and immerse themselves in nature. A recent study conducted by yacht charter company, Sunsail, revealed that South Africans literally want to get away from it all generally.

Insights, that were tracked from close to 3000 South African travellers between the ages 28 to 60. It showed that they want nature, they want to feel the wind in their hair and they want to experience new things but not necessarily with a load of other people. A staggering 80 percent of respondents expressed a desire to unplug entirely from their digital lives while vacationing, seeking solace and seclusion in the great outdoors.

Sixty-five percent stated their primary motivation for travel is relaxation amidst nature, preferring to feel the elements rather than soak up sunshine. When asked about their ideal locations, 55 percent chose exotic environments such as Greece, the Mediterranean and the Maldives, known for their breathtaking landscapes and serene beauty. Sixty-five percent said that they also want luxury mixed with a touch of adventure as well as cultural and culinary experiences.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents want to explore remote areas, and half of the sample want total privacy with a staggering 80 percent wanting to disconnect from technology altogether. It also showed that over three quarters of the total sample had been on past sailing holidays and would be keen to repeat the experience. It was also established that women book and often choose the holidays for the family and that most travel with their partner and/or friends (70 percent), only 15 percent would do a sailing holiday with children; and just 10 percent would travel solo.