Hiking is a fun, physical activity for all. Picture: Supplied

Hikes are a physical activity for all, as they draw many people from around the learn to test their strengths on hiking trails from around the world- ranging from extremely easy trails to extremely challenging. Here's a list of epic hiking trails that are worth exploring. Shikoku, Japan

The Shikoku hike or Shikoku Junrei is a multi-site pilgrimage of 88 temples associated with the Buddhist monk Kūkai (Kōbō Daishi) on the island of Shikoku, Japan.

It involves visiting the 88 “official” temples of the pilgrimages, but not necessarily in order. The standard walking course is approximately 1,200 kilometres long and can take anywhere from 30 to 60 days to complete.

The pilgrimage is traditionally completed on foot, but modern pilgrims may use cars, taxis, buses, bicycles, or motorcycles. Many pilgrims begin and complete the journey by visiting Mount Kōya in Wakayama Prefecture.

Mount Kōya in Wakayama. Picture: Wikipedia

Eastern Cape, South Africa

One of the Wild Coast’s interesting features is their Hole In The Wall hiking trail, a trail which goes along the Wild Coast’s unique mix of estuaries, mangrove swamps and seaside cliffs starting in Coffee Bay.

This hike is moderately easy to complete but it is recommended that hikers stay overnight at local hotels. The hike is done over three days and is a must-do for coastal lovers.

The Hole in the Wall. Picture: Supplied

Beijing, China

Steeped in history, the Great Wall of China is a popular hiking route with both locals and foreigners alike.

One of the most hiked routes is Gubeikou to Jinshanling, which covers Gubeikou Great Wall, the restored Jinshanling Great Wall, and the unrestored Jinshanling Great Wall.

Built in the Ming Dynasty in 1368, Gubeikou was a strategic pass of the Great Wall, offering important access to Inner Mongolia and northeast of China.

The hike takes about five to six hours, and it offers the opportunity for hikers to compare what the Great Wall may have looked like when it was initially finished versus how it looks like now.

The Great Wall of China. Picture: iStock

Sydney, Australia

Sydney’s Seven Bridges Walk is an annual event that takes participants on a 28-kilometre course which crosses the iconic bridges of Sydney Harbour to raise funds for cancer.

During this walk, you will explore Sydney entirely on foot and cross all seven of its bridges: Pyrmont Bridge (which goes through Darling Harbour), the Anzac Bridge, Iron Cove Bridge, the Gladesville Bridge, Tarban Creek Bridge, Fig Tree Bridge, and the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The hiking trail offers photo opportunities every couple of metres, with great views of the Sydney Harbour, the Bangaroo Reserve, and Darling Harbour just to name a few attractions.

Along the way, there are event villages where you can enjoy refreshments, entertainments, and facilities.

Sydney's Harbour Bridge. Picture: Shutterstock

Western Cape, South Africa

Skeleton Gorge is arguably Table Mountain’s most scenic hiking route.

A moderate hiking trail, Skeleton Gorge’s trail is largely forested ravines in the first half, followed by Table Mountain’s floral zones and magnificent panoramic views of Cape Town in the second half.

Hikers are rewarded with a panoramic view of Cape Town, scenic views of waterfalls and flora, and a ride down the cable-way on Table Mountain after completing the hike.

Skeleton Gorge waterfalls. Picture: Supplied

South Island, New Zealand

New Zealand’s Routeburn Track in South Island’s Fiordland National Park is said to be the “ultimate alpine adventure, weaving through meadows, reflective tarns, and alpine gardens.”

A globally popular 32-kilometre hiking track, the Routeburn Track overlaps two national parks, starts on the Queenstown side of the Southern Alps and finishes on the Te Anau side, at the Divide.

Along the track, you will be rewarded with sprawling views of spectacular vistas over vast mountain ranges and valleys.

There are four huts to check out along the track – Routeburn Flats Hut, Routeburn Falls Hut, Lake Mackenzie Hut, and Lake Howden Hut – so comfortable overnight trips are possible.

The Routeburn hiking trail in New Zealand. Picture: Supplied

IOL