Take some downtime away from city life at these relaxing holiday spots

Travellers are excited to add local and international holidays to their bucket lists after close to two years of uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And with a few more months of summer still left in South Africa, they can pack their swim shorts, sun hats and sandals for a relaxing holiday at one of these sun-soaked, less expensive hidden gems in Mzansi.

Take a girls’ trip to Hazyview, Mpumalanga Hazyview, Mpumalanga. Picture: File Enjoy a green, peaceful and breathtaking holiday with your girls in Mpumalanga. Create memories as you wind down in this sub-tropical farming town. Hazyview is a place of unsurpassed wide-open African beauty and is one of the most geographical diverse places in Mzansi.

Escape to Harties for a day tour at Hartbeespoort, North West Enjoy a day tour at Hartbeespoort. Picture: File A boat cruise is an excellent way to enjoy panoramic views. Sit back and relax with a glass in hand while savouring the lush scenery and beautiful sunset. This quick escape will take you on the placid waters of the Hartbeepoort Dam as you get to experience the beauty of Harties.

Make sure to carry your passport or ID card and cash and wear comfortable shoes, sunglasses, a sun hat and warm clothes. Visit Bothongo Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve, Wonder Cave and Liliesleaf Farm in Roodepoort, Gauteng Bothongo Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve. Picture: Bothongo Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve Take a short drive out of the fast-paced Joburg city life to the Bothongo Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve where you and the family can go on a game drive, watch predators feed, explore a cave, have a braai, and speed around a bike track, among other things.

Why not stay the night? The Reserve falls within the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site. You could also see one of the city's most underrated museums, Liliesleaf Farm, to learn the story of South Africa and liberation struggle through a series of hi-tech, interactive exhibits. Blouberg Nature Camp in Bochum, Limpopo

Blouberg Camp is situated in the southern foothills of the Blouberg Mountains and provides a starting point for hikers, climbers and outdoor enthusiasts. The camp is popular with birders because it provides easy access to the nearby Blouberg Reserve with its famous Cape vulture colonies and an array of game. A short walk to beautiful rock pools for a swim is a wonderful summer refresher.

Birding with Phillip Khumalo in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal Birdwatching is a growing pastime worldwide. Picture: File Birdwatching can be a huge stress reliever which is why it is becoming one of the fasting growing tourism activities in the world. It offers you a way to connect with nature in a healthy and soothing way.