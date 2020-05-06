Take your mom on a trip with these 5 destination-filled movies

As many countries, including South Africa, have imposed travel bans, taking a trip with your mom this Mother’s Day is out of the question. Thanks to some of the greatest travel movies ever made, you can whisk your mom to India, Bali, Italy and New York without taking a flight. Here are some travel movies to switch on after you spoil mom to a sumptuous lunch: Visit Italy What to watch: Under the Tuscan Sun

Under the Tuscan Sun allows you to escape to the town of Cortona, a hilltop town in Tuscany in Italy. San Francisco-based literature professor and author Frances Mayes is struggling to write her latest book. And, out of nowhere, her husband files for divorce as he wants to marry someone else.

Overwhelmed, Frances accepts her best friend Patti's offer of a vacation in Tuscany, where she impulsively buys a villa. Once there, her life truly begins. The movie showcases some of Tuscany’s finest locations, including the majestic hills around Tuoro sul Trasimeno.



Visit India

What to watch: The Best Exotic Hotel Marigold

Experience the sheer beauty of Rajasthan, Jaipur and Udaipur when you watch The Best Exotic Hotel Marigold. The movie revolves around British retirees who decide to retire to India.

The advertisements for a newly restored Marigold Hotel with lush surroundings lured them to the country, but their new home is not quite what they had imagined. Making the most of the ordeal, the retirees start to embrace life again. If you have time, watch the sequel called The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.



Visit Italy, India and Bali

What to watch: Eat Pray Love

In Eat Pray Love, you get to explore three different destinations: Italy, India and Bali. Liz Gilbert embarks on self-discovery trip of a lifetime after recent heartaches. The journey takes her to these destinations for self-discovery.



Visit New York

What to watch: The Terminal

The Terminal may give you a bit of airport FOMO. The movie revolves around Viktor Navorski who arrives at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. His worst fears come true when he is not allowed in the country.

Due to the war in his home country Krakozhia, the Department of Homeland Security won't let him enter or exit the United States. He's trapped at the airport and during his time there falls for a flight attendant.



Visit Alaska

What to watch: Into the Wild

Into the Wild takes the viewer on a journey. Some of the filming locations include Alaska, Arizona, Mexico, Oregon, Nevada and California. The movie revolves around Christopher McCandless who is the son of wealthy parents. Christopher is an outstanding student and athlete, but after graduating from Emory University, he gives his savings to charity, rid himself of his possessions, and set out on a journey to the Alaskan wilderness.



