Talking travel with ONOMO Hotel's Aime Lejeune









Aime Lejeune, the general manager for ONOMO Hotel Dakar shares his journey. Picture: Supplied. Aime Lejeune, the general manager for ONOMO Hotel Dakar, chats to Clinton Moodley about his job and travels. How do you describe yourself? I am energetic, observant, tenacious, compassionate and creative. I am also a go-getter, self-motivated, driven, organised, hard-working and a perfectionist. How did you enter this profession? It initially started as a vacation job to earn extra cash to pay for my university fees. As I learned more about the industry, a passion was born. I studied hospitality and never looked back. I do not regret my chosen career path.

What has been your greatest achievement?

My most notable achievement has been my ability to plan, organise and coordinate an entire hotel renovation in one of the most vibrant cities in West Africa. I added more attractive facilities, including a swimming pool, a conference centre, while the hotel was opened. I am proud of that achievement.

What is your favourite holiday destination, and why?

I love South Africa, which is my adopted country. The country is vast, and there is always something new to experience.

The one thing you cannot live without while on holiday?

I would say my smartphone and good wifi connection.

How do you unwind after a long day?

I usually run a hot bath. It relaxes me and helps me unwind.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I hope to have a few hotel properties under my leadership. The ONOMO brand is growing fast, so I am well positioned to achieve this dream.

What is your advice for people wanting to get into a career in the tourism industry?

People who enter the tourism industry need to be passionate. If you have passion, the rest will follow. The tourism industry is not a get-rich-quick scheme. It takes years of hard work and consistency.

You are servants of the people and have to make sure that they are comfortable, enjoy immeasurable food and connectivity. This industry allows you to meet different people, many of whom teach you great lessons.

