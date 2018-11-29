There are some travellers who can get a bit bothersome. Picture: Pexels.

Picture this: You are excited about your upcoming holiday, eager to get exploring once you have unpacked your clothes at the hotel. Everything seems to run smoothly until you meet a fellow traveller whose more interested in your personal life than about your upcoming holiday. This prying goes on as you disembark the plane and continues at the baggage claim counter. There are many travellers like the one you have just met. Here are ways to deal with them:

The name dropper: Ever spoken to a fellow traveller who cannot stop talking about their travels and the celebrities they have met? Well, it happens to the best of us. At first, it may seem interesting, but it could get a little too much after a few minutes.

How to deal with them: Drop a few names yourself. I mean, nothing would frustrate them more than knowing that there was someone else who travelled to luxurious places and met with a few celebrities. If that fails, politely ask to be excused from the conversation.

Noisy hotel guests: Nothing is more infuriating than having noisy neighbours, especially when you are trying to get some shut-eye. This type of traveller usually blasts loud music, argues constantly or smash items.

How to deal with them: Alert hotel reception of the noise. They would know the proper steps to take to deal with the matter.

The Buzzkill: There is always that one person who does not want to do anything on a trip. Whether it’s an adventure activity or going to a restaurant, this person always makes an excuse to stay in. Often, that hinders group plans.

How to deal with them: Leave them behind. Why should the rest of the group not explore because of one person?

