The 5 types of pandemic travellers you will meet

The pandemic has changed the way many of us travel. Some of us become more vigilant, while others prioritised travel every chance they got. Here are five types of travellers you will meet during the pandemic: The sanitise everything traveller I fall into this category. These travellers sanitise everything, from a railing at a tourist attraction, their tray table, to their seats on the plane. Every time you see them, they are spraying sanitiser or disinfecting something. These travellers are usually the type to share their Covid-19 essentials with others. They are trying to take precautionary measures, so try not to judge them when you see them.

The 'what will happen will happen' traveller

These travellers have an "I don't care" attitude when it comes to the pandemic. They travel 'as if coronavirus doesn't exist'.

While they adhere to all regulations, they won't let the Covid cases stop them from exploring as long as the government permits travel. We commend their positive outlook, but they should also monitor the situation before making travel plans.

The mask-defying traveller

This kind of traveller makes it known how much he or she despises it. Their acts of defiance on planes, tourist attractions and public hotel spaces are selfish and can endanger the lives of other travellers.

Many travellers have been arrested and charged for not adhering to mask-wearing procedures. If they are going to oppose regulations, they should rather stay at home.

The worrywart traveller

Worry and anxiety are two characteristics that this person possesses. They want to travel, however, they keep pondering on the number of cases and deaths as a result of the pandemic.

They worry about contracting the virus, being stuck in their travel destination due to travel bans and lockdowns, and other Covid-19-related fears.

While the pandemic has made most people vigilant, travellers should focus on the positive aspects of their trip. If they take the necessary precautions, they should be safe. Everything else is out of your control, and worry won't change that.

The non-existent traveller

Some people have opted out of travel altogether. They are waiting for 'travel to be safe again'. They are making the most of their non-travel time by saving for future trips and planning their itineraries.