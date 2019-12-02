The 7 types of people you will meet on a cruise









A cruise attracts many travellers. Picture: Pixabay. Going on a cruise means you will interact with all sorts of people. You are bound to meet a few interesting people who you will spend hours sharing stories with or an annoying passenger who cannot stop babbling on about his or her fear of motion sickness. Cruising has become a popular holiday option for families, groups of friends and couples hoping to escape life for a few days. If you are going on a cruise, here are some of the types of people you are likely to encounter: The seasoned elderly couple Cruises attract many elderly couples, who spend their travels soaking up the ocean views and sunbathing. Some love cruising so much that they have become part of cruise loyalty programmes. I sat next to a cruising couple on a flight from Dubai to Durban recently. The couple, both in their 80s, spent a week sailing on board the MSC Bellissima. "We try to cruise once a year, " said the woman.

"It is a place to relax, unwind and spend time with my husband, " she added. The seasoned elderly couple (there's plenty of them) make great conversation. If you happen to bump into them, you should strike a conversation.

The loved up couple

Cruises are ideal for honeymooners or a partner who wants alone time with his or her other half.

There are many couples scattered throughout the ship, and trust me they want to make their relationship known. These loved up couples share more PDAs than anything else, which can get awkward if you want to sunbathe on the upper deck or share a jacuzzi with them.

Couple with children

Travelling with your children is no easy feat, especially if you have chosen the fly and cruise option. You may notice frustrated parents dragging their children to the pool or running after them in the corridors.

I honestly don't mind this. Cruising offers families an affordable and memorable experience. Plus, with a range of entertainment options, the children will be able to venture on their own.

The party animals

Most friend groups book cruises to let their hair down in a safe environment.As many cruise lines offer a range of entertainment options, including themed parties and nightclubs, there's no excuse not to hit the dancefloor.

You will find these people towards the evening during dinner or scattered around in the many bars and lounges on the ship. If you fancy a party yourself, you should make friends with this group.

The person who is always wasted

Some travellers embark on a cruise for an alcohol-filled getaway. Some of them get wasted that it is hard to find their cabin or they become a nuisance to other guests. I think moderation is key. The last thing one wants on a cruise is to be left with a massive hangover and to be sick in bed.

The explorer

This person loves to explore. They have a set itinerary, which includes the number of activities, what amenities to check out, and how to spend evenings on the ship.

The explorer uses the time on board to take in as much as they can, whether it's finding the library or spending time in the spa's thermal area. If you are one of these people, balance is the key to enjoying a successful cruise.

The "I am better than you" guest

Many cruise travellers feel entitled. They are rude to staff, demand the impossible and nothing is ever right for them.Their behaviour isn't fair on the staff who work tirelessly to ensure a passenger's trip is nothing short of magical.

