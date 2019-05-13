People walk inside the the Jewel Changi Airport during a media tour of the Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore in April. Pic: Bloomberg photo by Wei Leng Tay

AirHelp, an organization that specializes in air traveler rights and seeks compensation in cases of delays or cancellations, has just released their 2019 global rankings for airports.

The airports are rated based on 3 factors:

On-time performance Service quality Food and shopping options.

The first accounts for 60% of the score and the other criteria each make up 20%. AirHelp's data comes from multiple commercial vendors, along with its own database, plus 40,000 passenger surveys collected in 40 countries during 2018.





Topping AirHelp's rankings are Doha's Hamad International Airport, Tokyo Haneda International Airport, and Athens International Airport, which have taken the top spots since the ratings began in 2015.





It's worth considering the overall picture of each airport in looking at the list. For instance, high ratings for Athens puzzled the AirHelp team at first, until you consider that its sunny weather results in fewer delays, and vacationers are more likely to leave positive reviews.