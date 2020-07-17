The best travel masks revealed
If you plan to travel in a post-Covid-19 world, you may need to invest in a mask.
When travel resumes, many, if not all, destinations would require the use of masks in public spaces like the airport, the airplane, your hotel lobby, a restaurant and during a tour. You could choose a disposable one, but where's the fun in that.
IOL Travel compiled a list of a few masks you should check out to use for your special post-Covid-19 trip. Here are some suggestions:
Keep it simple
If you want something sophisticated, then an elegant black mask is perfect for your adventures- and it goes well with any type of clothing. This 3 layer fabric mask with hydrophobic treatment is water-resistant.
Price: R38
Visit
https://www.loot.co.za/product/3-layer-shaped-elasticated-mask-adult-black-large/bgwh-6915-g870?utm_source=IOLTravel&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=TravelFaceMask
Classic with a tinge of holiday
If you are looking for something classic, this mask is ideal. The face mask not only protects against any virus(it captures droplets expelled and acts as a barrier to others’ coughs and sneezes), it looks just as good. These triple-layer face masks come in a pack of 4.
Price: R155
Visit
https://www.loot.co.za/product/triple-layer-personal-care-face-mask-black-white-dese/bbmg-6907-g880?utm_source=IOLTravel&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=TravelFaceMask
Something for the ladies'
These face masks are sassy, stylish and sexy. The three-layered mask offers added protection and is designed exclusively for the female face.
It comes in a white and a floral print.
Price: R150
Visit
https://www.loot.co.za/product/my-beauty-luv-100-cotton-female-exec-face-mask-white/lygk-6939-ga90?utm_source=IOLTravel&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=TravelFaceMask
If you want to see more travel masks, read the latest edition of our IOL Travel digital magazine. The first issue offers tips on how to travel in a post-Covid-19 world.
Read the magazine here.