The best travel pillows revealed

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Travel pillows are your best friend on long haul flights, especially for those who want to catch some much-needed sleep while travelling. Travel pillows are so versatile that it can be used during a road trip, camping, or even a short boat trip. Investing in the right travel pillow is vital. It can be your travel companion for years. Here are our favourite travel pillows: The travel pillow with a pop of colour Picture: Loot.co.za Want to stand out from the rest, then TravelQuip's u-shape microbead travel cushion will be the envy of your fellow travellers. Available in a range of colours, the pillow provides extra soft comfort on your trip and is easy to store. Price: R99.

Visit https://www.loot.co.za/product/travelquip-u-shape-microbead-travel-cushion-supplied-c/zhyv-5032-g770?utm_source=IOL&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=TravelPillows

The splurge

Picture: Loot.co.za

The Tempur travel pillow has the same shape and function as a normal pillow but is half the width. The state of the art pillow moulds to the shape of your body and comes with a travel bag which compresses 70 percent of the volume for easy storage.

Price: R1,465

Visit https://www.loot.co.za/product/tempur-travel-pillow/fskp-7035-g1a0?utm_source=IOL&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=TravelPillows

The classic travel pillow

Picture: Loot.co.za

If you are someone who wants a good nights sleep but not very worried about making a statement, then Tempur Travel horseshoe pillow is the perfect option. The pillow's horseshoe design moulds to the shape of the head and shoulders, holding the neck and providing needed support for traveller's muscles. The Tempur material helps to absorb the jolts and vibrations from travel to make a flight more enjoyable.

Price: R1,465

Visit https://www.loot.co.za/product/tempur-travel-horseshoe-pillow/gfxc-7035-g370?utm_source=IOL&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=TravelPillows

Read the October edition of IOL Travel magazine here: