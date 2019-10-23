Ben MacFarlane the author of "Holiday SOS: Lifesaving Adventures of a Travelling Doctor" recently shared some interesting tidbits with Daily Mail.
Here are some of the tips:
Chewing gum dilemma
MacFarlane’s views of chewing gum are the complete opposite of what many travellers follow. The Flying Doctor reveals that despite the traditional view that chewing gum prevents your ears hurting during taking off our landing, he claims it is a choking risk in turbulence or bumpy landings. The doctor also reveals that it makes travellers swallow more air.
“Wiggling your lower jaw and doing some big fake yawns sorts your ears out more safely,” he reveals.