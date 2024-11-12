The future of travel: personalised journeys and nature escapes

As the year draws to an close, travel trends offer a fascinating glimpse into the evolving priorities and preferences of people around the world. According to Miguel Farinha, the hotel manager at Kruger Gate Hotel, where 2024 was focused on recharging experiences, an emphasis on making the most of each trip taken is expected to grow in the coming year.

“As we look towards 2025, we also see a continuation of some familiar themes, but with new nuances that reflect a growing desire for deeper, meaningful, personalised experiences,” said Farinha. He added that this trend holds for solo trips, for those who want to reconnect with nature and dig into regional cuisine. The travel expert shared some insight on what will shape the travel landscape in 2025. Balancing independence and connection

Farinha highlighted that the solo travel movement remains a powerful force but it has evolved beyond the desire for solitude. “Travellers are still attracted to the freedom of exploring on their terms, but they would like the option to engage with others when they wish. This trend is about flexibility and balance – embracing moments of reflection while also enjoying the social aspects of travel,” said the expert. He added that disconnecting, recharging and soaking up new surroundings at one's own pace is still desirable but feelings of isolation are not.

“A guided safari in the African bush, for example, offers opportunities to marvel at wildlife alone, yet also provides the camaraderie of shared discoveries depending on the kind of tour booked. “Visiting the Kruger National Park offers the freedom to choose when to be part of a group, and when to simply be,” said Farinha. Longer stays: embracing the "calm-cation"

The expert said that as part of the shift toward deeper experiences, they are witnessing a notable increase in the average length of stay and this points to holidaymakers taking a more relaxed approach to travel and the growing popularity of the "calm-cation" where slowing down and taking time to truly unwind, is prioritised over rushing through a packed itinerary. “Many travellers are opting to spend extended periods in one place, allowing themselves to settle into the rhythm of a destination. “This approach makes it easier to fully appreciate the destination, whether it's savouring the changing landscape over morning coffee or taking unhurried walks through nearby towns and nature reserves.

“It’s a slower, more considered form of travel that allows for deeper relaxation and a more meaningful connection with the environment,” he said. A return to the wild The expert said that surrounding oneself with nature has become the city dwellers' antidote to the fast-paced digitised lives they lead.

“It's no surprise that the allure of nature is expected to continue into 2025. For many, this means escaping to places where the beauty of untouched landscapes and the presence of wildlife take centre stage,” said Farinha. He added that few experiences compare to the thrill of spotting a lion or elephant in the wild, or the simple pleasure of watching a sunset over the plains. “Safaris remain a popular choice, offering a unique way to witness the rhythms of nature up close.

“Beyond the big-ticket experiences, though, there’s a growing appreciation for the quieter moments that nature offers – listening to birdsong, watching the night sky, or simply being surrounded by the raw beauty of the bush,” he said. Exploring beyond the obvious “In 2025, travellers are not just looking to check destinations off their lists – they’re seeking deeper connections with the places they visit.

“This means moving beyond the well-known landmarks and taking time to explore the local culture, history, and traditions of a region,” said Farinha. He added that for instance, setting out on a Panorama Route drive is the perfect way to appreciate the dramatic landscapes of the world’s third-largest canyon. “A drive also offers travellers a chance to visit local communities and learn about the rich heritage of the region and the stories and traditions that shape its people. Museum towns like Pilgrim’s Rest also offer a range of deep cultural experiences tied to the region’s history,” said the expert.

Travel global, eat local Farinha noted that travel experience is only complete when you’ve experienced the local cuisine and, in 2025, people are still searching for the perfect plate. “As travellers explore the world, there is an increasing emphasis on savouring authentic regional flavours that tell a greater story.