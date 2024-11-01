The hidden risks of drinking tea and coffee on airplanes

After boarding your flight, enjoying a fresh cup of tea or coffee might be the best way to relax. However, have you considered how that cup is made? According to Arthur Gautier, tea expert at Nio Teas, there could be health risks linked to drinking tea and coffee on airplanes, especially when you factor in how on-board water quality plays a role in what ends up in your cup.

So before you reach for a cup, Gautier shares tips and tricks on how to enjoy a mile-high brew without the health risks. How clean is the water making your brew? According to Gautier, one of the things that often flies under the radar is just how often or not the water tanks on airplanes are cleaned.

He said that if you’ve seen those viral social media posts from flight attendants, you’ve probably heard the whispers and those tanks aren’t exactly getting the TLC you might hope for. “The water used for tea and coffee on planes comes from large tanks that, let’s just say, don’t get the same level of attention as your kitchen tap at home. It’s not always as clean as you might think, especially on long-haul flights,” said Gautier. He added that for anyone with a sensitive stomach or a weaker immune system, poor quality water could mean more than just a bad-tasting brew, it might lead to some unpleasant discomfort mid-flight.

Where is your brew made? “Have you ever thought about where your tea or coffee is actually made on a plane? If you’re observant you may have noticed that those trusty coffee machines are often placed right next to the lavatories - yes, that close. “Eww. If that wasn’t enough to make you pause, it gets worse,” said the tea expert.

He noted that some machines don’t get much love between flights, unless they break down, hinting at the less-than-sparkling conditions. Gautier also added that over time, residue, germs and bacteria can easily build up, making the situation even less appealing. “With the machines sitting so close to the restrooms, it’s not hard to see how things might get a bit unsanitary. If cleanliness is a priority for you, you might want to think twice before reaching for that in-flight cup of coffee,” he said.

Choose safer alternatives The tea expert said that if you’re still craving a warm drink but want to avoid the risks, consider sticking with bottled or canned beverages while flying. “If you really want tea, ask for a bottle of water and a cup of hot water separately. You can steep your tea bag in the bottled water, then warm it up using the hot water,” he said.

Gautier noted that this isn’t always the easiest task depending on the size of the bottle and the cup you get and boiling hot water can be dangerous, so be extra careful not to spill it while trying this method. He added that when it comes to tea, it can help to choose types that steep well in lower temperature water like green tea, white tea or herbal blends such as chamomile or peppermint, which are perfect for steeping in warmish water without sacrificing too much flavour. In conclusion, he said that when you're flying, the cabin pressure and altitude can really dull your sense of taste, so that cup of tea or coffee might not taste as good as it normally would, regardless of the water quality.