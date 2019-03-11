You would know Debra Messing as Grace Adler in hit sitcom Will and Grace. The vibrant actress, who has a string of accolades to her name, regularly travels.

She told the New York Times(NYT) that when she travels, she enjoys laying by the pool and going to the spa.

Having travelled to Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe as a global ambassador for HIV-AIDS awareness for NGO Population Services International, Messing would like to go back to Africa. “On some level, I feel most fundamentally myself on the continent of Africa. It really is the place that, if I have any time, that’s where I want to go,” she told the NYT.

Being an avid traveller, Messing packs a few items that she holds dear to her heart.

One of them being her Onesie which she wears whenever she is on a plane.

She said the onesie makes her the “most comfortable person on the plane.”

The actress also carries a good book and a large sun hat to help her stay clear of the sun.

Noteworthy mentions include a camera, which comes in handy for those adventure activities like safaris, and TruMarine Collagen that helps her with muscle recovery.

