Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been jet-setting across the world on royal engagements since their wedding last year. The couple will head to Morocco later this month for official royal engagements. A statement by Kensington Palace stated: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd February to Monday 25th February 2019.

"This visit is at the request of Her Majesty’s Government.”(sic).

Here’s what we learned from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s travels:

Be low key

The tabloids and ardent fans have speculated for months about where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would travel for their honeymoon.

The pair initially delayed their trip to attend a birthday party for Prince Charles. Naturally, everyone was trying to figure out where the pair would go.

There was speculation that they stayed in a luxury cabin in Canada and planned a Namibian getaway. Some even claimed they honeymooned in East Africa. However, no one quite knows where the pair actually went.

How to achieve this: Not bragging about a holiday to your family and friends may be tough but many travellers are now ditching their social media to be in the moment. Most do not tell of their holiday plans until they have arrived back as they want privacy to explore a new destination. Besides, one can always post about the trip after they have made many memories.

You have to see Africa once

Meghan and Prince Harry have always shown their appreciation for Africa. Prince Harry also visited Lusaka in Zambia recently. The pair visited Meno A Kwena safari camp in Botswana in August 2017.

How to achieve this: Africa has so much to offer. From a cable car ride up Table Mountain in Cape Town to a safari experience in Kenya. Africa is also home to cultural experiences, culinary delights, friendly people and UNESCO World Heritage sites. No wonder Meghan and Harry have fallen in love with it.

Expectant couples should take a babymoon

The couple will expect their first child in April and is believed to have taken a secret babymoon earlier this year. A babymoon is a relaxing or romantic holiday taken by parents-to-be before their baby is born. According to Vogue magazine, the couple spent a day at Vatuvara Private Islands resort, an 800-acre property, which can only be accessed by private plane.

How to achieve this: While not everyone can afford a luxurious trip like the royals, there are many budget-friendly babymoon options. The holiday could be a staycation in your city or an island escape to Bali or Thailand. Just make sure the doctor has given the clearance for travel before you book a babymoon.