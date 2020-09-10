The most popular solo female travel destinations

Female travellers are embarking on more solo travel trips than before.

Hostelworld, an online hostel-booking platform, found in a 2018 study that bookings by solo female travellers increased by 45 percent from 2015 to 2017, compared with a 40 percent increase for men.

Budget Direct Travel Insurance wanted to identify which destinations currently hold the most appeal for women travelling solo.

To create this map, the Budget Direct team analysed 1,426,053 Instagram posts tagged with #WomenWhoTravel and 6 other related hashtags, including #travelgirlsgo, #shetravels, #solofemaletraveler, #damestravel, #citizenfemme, #solofemaletravel, to find out where in the world each post came from. They then sorted the geo-location data extracted from 779,546 posts into country, city, state, region and province. The data gathering was done in April 2020.

Globally, London claimed the top spot on the Top 10 Female Solo Travel Destinations list, followed by New York, Paris, Singapore and Rome. Barcelona, Los Angeles, Dubai Gianyar in Bali and Bangkok made the top 10.