The rise of backup holidays and how to plan the perfect trip

Many travellers are planning multiple trips to avoid missing out on the travel action this holiday season. Backup trips, an emerging new trend in holidays during the pandemic, allow travellers to book two or three trips at once in case one of their exotic holidays falls through. Backup trips are costly, especially if there is a demand for that particular location, but they do increase the likelihood of going somewhere.

And travellers taking this route don't mind forking out a few extra thousand on a backup trip. Of course, travellers need to be smart when booking multiple trips. Their bookings need to be flexible if they want to avoid wasting money and travel to the second location at a later date.

CEO and travel expert from Park Sleep Fly Martin Jones told Express that travellers who opt to book more than one trip should select a trip that includes free cancellation within their policy and no upfront payments. "Make sure to always check the terms and conditions," he warned. It's advisable to book via a travel agent who will offer you advice on what types of trips to book and what you should avoid.

Last-minute trips are trending, too. Some travellers wait until the very last minute to secure travel deals. While this is mainly due to the pandemic and the volatile change in travel restrictions in recent months, South African travel agent Modipadi Phoku believes there were many benefits to last-minute travel.