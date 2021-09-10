The secret to travelling for free

Many people shy away from travel because they think it is expensive and unattainable. Most scroll through their Instagram feeds with FOMO, wondering how they can get a slice of the travel lifestyle without the hefty price tag that comes with it.

Many travel obsessed wanderers have explored for free for years-soaking in the sights, sounds and smells of a destination. Over the years, there have been many unique and exciting ways that travellers ventured out without forking out any extra cash. The secret is research.

I mean, you can’t expect to have a free travel trip fall into your lap without some effort. There are plenty of ways, some that showcase an unusual way to discover a new place. The first and undoubtedly easiest way to travel for free is by visiting free attractions.

Some places in South Africa, for example, offer free entry to some attractions where you can get a sense of the country. Create a list of the free attractions at your destination and categorise them into culture, history, adventure, nature, among others. You will find that the same experiences will be available for free instead of spending a fortune at some attractions.

If accommodation is a problem (we know some hotels can cost an arm and leg), then consider house sitting. It allows you to ’house sit’ while the owner is away on holiday or a business trip and grants you the opportunity to stay for free in some of the world’s most beautiful homes. All you need to do is take care of their pet or keep an eye on their household.

Couch surfing in some destinations is also popular and perfect if you want to learn about a place through its locals. Of course, be mindful of who and where you ’couch surf’ as there can be a few creeps out there. There are other ways where you travel somewhere to volunteer or work.

These options are ideal if you want to balance work and travel. Volunteering abroad, in some cases, offer people free accommodation and food in exchange for helping. Check out programmes that can work for you.