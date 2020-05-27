The top trends fuelling travellers' wanderlust

As communities around the world slowly begin to open their doors, the idea of future travel is beginning to inspire everyone who has been home sheltering. From cosy mountain cabins to beat the summer, poolside respites to cool off the heatwave, it's the outdoors which is calling out to everyone. People have spent months cocooned at home, and despite the fear, they want to get out and travel, to live again. As travel planning starts to rebound, Indians are eager to get out onto the road and drive down to their favourite spot for a short staycation. Short "drivable" destinations are what people are looking at, as air travel remains uncertain, people want to get to a place within short travel time of their homes. The beaches of Goa, the mountains in Himachal, the cool air of Mahabaleshwar are just some of the domestic holiday destinations that are trending. Airbnb's internal data reveals early signs of future trip planning through search and wish lists created by guests ready to reconnect with each other and the world. Travel might be restricted for now, but that isn't stopping guests from dreaming of one-of-a-kind experiences in far-flung destinations. Week-over-week, guests are increasingly turning to wish lists to save listings they hope to travel to one day. Luxury Penthouses and villas in Goa: India's tourist hot spot, Goa, is now just a flight away. Travellers can book dreamy villas placed in the heart of Goa, that is perfect to satisfy your travel cravings. With breathtaking views, your own plunge pool and one or two friends or family are all you need.

The pollution levels are at an all-time low and the view of the Himalayan Mountain tops are what most travellers are dreaming about. A road trip into the hills with cooler temperatures and the panoramic views of the snowy peaks from your personal sauna is sure to tick some boxes of your travel bucket list. There are many cottages one can rent with amenities which will make you feel it's your home away from home.

The Indian capital is home to lavish apartments that could turn your weekend around. From luxury terrace apartments to which farmhouses, its the perfect abode to take a short weekend staycation with your partner.

An artist studio in Jaipur surrounded by heritage buildings, palaces and forts will transport you to a bygone era.

Villas are also the top 10 most wish-listed space types globally and they stand second in the wish list inclusions at more than 20 percent growth week-over-week4. When it comes to special occasions beach fronts were the top pick before lockdown. Top keywords from wish lists created in the last 60 days indicate guests are looking to Airbnb to commemorate special occasions that may have been cancelled and are also looking to enjoy the sun in the warmer months ahead.

Top wish list keywords include:

Beach

Birthday/Bday

Wedding

Honeymoon

Anniversary

Getaway

Vacation

2020, Summer, Summer 2020

Online Experiences - The new dinner and a show

Online Experiences have swiftly evolved to be one of the guests' favourite ways to be transported to new destinations while at home, with 20 000 seats booked in the first two weeks since its launch in April.

According to a recently commissioned Airbnb online survey, 63 percent guests booked Online Experiences to be entertained, 60 percent to learn something new, and 67 percent chose to book to experience other cultures and lifestyles.

Food and drink is the most popular category, accounting for nearly 40 percent of seats booked, but guests are being drawn to a number of distinctive activities.

IANSlife