The travel self-love club: Do it for yourself

I did not like the person staring back at me five years ago. Struggling with my weight (I was either too fat or too ghostly thin), I compared myself to those insanely fit Instagram male models and my successful peers. Combined with exhaustion and a need for change, I was at my lowest point. I hastily booked a trip for three days with no plans other than to consume junk food and stare at incredible views. Little did I know that the trip would change my life forever.

As I watched the sun ascend over the horizon on my second day of travel, I had an epiphany. Here I was, feeling sorry for myself and in deep self-loathing while there was this extraordinary view in front of me. So, I decided to get out of my slump and take action. I could either wallow in self-pity or take steps to change what made me unhappy. I grabbed the notepad and pen supplied by the lodge and listed how I could change my self-loathing. I spent the rest of the day meditating, taking scenic walks on the property and treating myself.

That trip allowed me to embrace my flaws and work on things that made me feel inadequate. Travel, whether solo, with a partner or loved ones, does wonders to improve self love. It allows you time to pause, reflect and soak in your surroundings. Planning self-love holidays Go on a self-love holiday with the intention of healing and finding peace.

Opt for a destination that celebrates nature, preferably an isolated accommodation that prides itself in peace and tranquillity. Options include boutique hotels, lodges and self-catering accommodation. Try to steer clear of chain hotels or destinations that attract plenty of tourists. Also, look for the amenities they offer. While a pool sounds tempting, what's better is activities like yoga, a spa, nature walks, self-improvement classes or sunset picnics.