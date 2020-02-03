Be sure to pack all your travel essentials. Picture: Pixabay.

Packing brings many burdens on a traveller. There’s always pressure to pack every single item in your cupboard. I constantly ponder whether I should take certain items over others. There have been many occasions when I forgot to pack a jacket and had to break the bank with non-essential purchases.

Now, I pack according to the location, weather and duration of my trip.

Here's a tip: it's quite easy to go overboard when it comes to packing what you need versus what you want. If you leave packing for the last minute, chances are you will take unnecessary items on the trip.

Packing in advance offers travellers' peace of mind and eliminates last-minute packing hassles.