Be sure to pack all your travel essentials. Picture: Pixabay.

Packing brings many burdens on a traveller. There’s always pressure to pack every single item in your cupboard. 

I constantly ponder whether I should take certain items over others. There have been many occasions when I forgot to pack a jacket and had to break the bank with non-essential purchases. 

Now, I pack according to the location, weather and duration of my trip. 

Here's a tip: it's quite easy to go overboard when it comes to packing what you need versus what you want. If you leave packing for the last minute, chances are you will take unnecessary items on the trip. 

Packing in advance offers travellers' peace of mind and eliminates last-minute packing hassles. 

Here’s a simple guide to making sure that you have everything you need to enjoy the perfect holiday: 

Clothing and shoes 

Here are items to pack. This depends on your destination and the weather. 

  • Underwear
  • T-shirt
  • Shorts 
  • Active wear 
  • Dresses or shirts 
  • Socks
  • Sleepwear 
  • Jacket 
  • Smart clothing for evening dinners ect 
  • Takkies or any other comfortable clothing
  • Sandals 
  • Formal shoes for evening dinners ect 

Toiletries 

I invested in a toiletry bag that keeps all my items in one place. 

Here are items to pack: 

  • Toothbrush 
  • Toothpaste 
  • Soap 
  • Deodorant 
  • Sunscreen
  • Lotion 
  • Hand sanitiser 
  • Medication as prescribed by your doctor 
  • Insect repellent 

Other important items 

  • Cellphone 
  • Electrical cables for charging 
  • Bank cards or travel cards 
  • Copies of identity documents, passports, flight details, travel insurance ect 
  • Travel pillow for long haul flights 
  • A snack pack with healthy goodies  