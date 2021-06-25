The wellness benefits of taking a workation

Workations are not an entirely new concept. They had initially been frowned upon by companies. That has changed, especially since the advent of Covid-19 in 2020. As the name suggests, this concept blends work with a vacation. It provides employees with the flexibility of taking their work along with them on vacation. Sounds like a dream, right?

According to recent studies, flexible working conditions contribute significantly to the wellness of employees in several ways, including reduced stress, inspired creativity and overall happiness, among other benefits. Here are some benefits: Less stress, good vibes

You'll be in a happy mood just because you're in a different province or region. Housekeeping facilities are normally included in most vacation establishments, which will then reduce chore-related stress.There won't be a need to be concerned about your daily commute or being confined to your boring office or boardroom. In addition, studies reveal that feeling happy may help combat stress, lengthen your life expectancy, and boost your immune system. Boosts creativity and enhances work performance

Being in the same environment can stifle creativity. According to a Forbes article, research shows that travel and exposure to various environments can change the brain's neural pathways. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Workations India (@workations.in) Immersing yourself in a different cultural setting will help to renew your mind. It will also encourage you to be more creative. As a result, you'll be able to enhance your productivity. More time to exercise

It's no secret that exercise is beneficial to one's health. Exercise, according to studies, is an excellent way to feel better, improve your health and have fun. Working flexibly helps you to get more exercise, which will help you stay focused, protect you against certain diseases and boost your immune system - in the long run, help you perform better at work. Provides peace of mind Being in the hustle and bustle of the city can inevitably stress us out. Trying to get work done while needing to tend to your home life may lead to burnout. As a result, you might be frustrated with your job because you never seem to have enough time to try new things.