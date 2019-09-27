Japan Airlines has started showing travellers where young children will be sat when they check in – so they can pick seats as far away as possible if they wish. Picture: Reuters

London - The last thing any air passenger wants is to get stuck next to a screaming baby. But one company has come up with a solution that should keep everyone happy.

Japan Airlines has started showing travellers where young children will be sat when they check in – so they can pick seats as far away as possible if they wish.

A baby-faced icon appears on the seating plan where a passenger with a child under two years old will be sitting.

Frequent flyer Rahat Ahmed said: "I have no issues with babies, but if I can avoid the risk of a parent who lets their child run amok, I’m happy to take advantage. And when you have transoceanic flights, you want greater certainty."

But the tool is not foolproof. If the child’s ticket is booked through another website, or there is a last minute change of aircraft, travellers could still find themselves next to an unhappy tot.

But Twitter users called for more tolerance. One reply read: "They are babies as we all once were."

