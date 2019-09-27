Japan Airlines has started showing travellers where young children will be sat when they check in – so they can pick seats as far away as possible if they wish. Picture: Reuters

London - The last thing any air passenger wants is to get stuck next to a screaming baby. But one company has come up with a solution that should keep everyone happy. Japan Airlines has started showing travellers where young children will be sat when they check in – so they can pick seats as far away as possible if they wish.

A baby-faced icon appears on the seating plan where a passenger with a child under two years old will be sitting.

Frequent flyer Rahat Ahmed said: "I have no issues with babies, but if I can avoid the risk of a parent who lets their child run amok, I’m happy to take advantage. And when you have transoceanic flights, you want greater certainty."