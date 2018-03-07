If you're planning a bae-cation anytime soon, or if you're just looking to find some amazing bedroom companion(s) during your travels, here are a few places to consider:





Montmartre, Paris, France

Paris is known as the city of love for a reason. The city is said to have something romantic and enchanting about it. Montmartre, a large hill in Paris's 18th arrondissement, is perhaps the best place for some amazing Parisian lovemaking.





Seeing as Montmartre is known for its artistic history and bustling nightlife, it might just be the ideal place to sprinkle a bit of artistic flair to your sex life.









Terme di Saturnia, Tuscany, Italy There are few natural wonders as mesmerising as hot springs. Aside for their therapeutic benefits, hot springs can make for some steamy outdoor sex. Italy's enchanting Terme di Saturnia, a group of springs located in the municipality of Manciano, is home to one of the most impressive hot springs in the world.

Believe it or not, the water maintains a temperature of 37°C, which is the same temperature as the amniotic fluid that protects humans at birth. Sounds like the perfect place for some baby-making, right?





Kelly Tarlton's Sea Life Aquarium, Auckland, New Zealand

According to a study by adult entertainment app store Lazeeva, Auckland has the second most sexually satisfied women in the world. So, ladies, if you're a bit underwhelmed by your sexual partner, you might want to consider paying the city a visit.





B uilt in disused sewage storage tanks (I know, that doesn't sound very appealing), this aquarium has curved tunnels that allow for a beautiful panoramic view of the aquatic life around you.





Of course, finding a spot to get down and dirty might be quite the challenge but, if you're daring enough, finding a private spot by the appropriately named Stingray Bay or Pacific Shark Zone may just lead to the experience of a lifetime.



