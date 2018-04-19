Barcelona, Spain

When it comes to Europe, Spain has a hold on our heart, soul and taste buds. It's one of those places that has to be explored from every angle. You can’t just visit one city and feel as though you’ve truly captured the magic of the country – you’ve got to see and taste as much as possible from top to bottom, east to west. From the Moorish influences to the legendary beaches and unique architecture, Spain offers it all and more. Short on time and looking for the best that Spain has to offer? These three sites are not to be missed:

La Concha Beach, San Sebastian

We could wander around San Sebastian all day, but a stop at La Concha is a must. Swimming, sunsets, great food –it’s just perfection. It’s a beautiful city with a stunning curved beach that will make your journey to the north well worth it.

Park Guell, Barcelona

There are few places in the world that are as quirky and intriguing as Park Guell, which is basically a Gaudi fantasy masquerading as a city oasis.

Not only are the views world class from the top, but the whole experience of exploring the park is like a Dr. Seuss novel come to life, and the architecture is some of the coolest you’ll see anywhere.

Plaza de España, Seville

If Sagrada Familia is the church of all churches, Plaza de España is the main square of all main squares. Between the mosaic work, the fountains, the architecture and the Maria Luisa Park, it’s one of the most picturesque places in Spain, and the perfect place to hang out and watch life go by.

Explore Spain on Contiki’s brand new trip Ibiza and Beyond. This 9 day Spanish extravaganza includes three nights in Ibiza. Accommodation with breakfast daily is included plus two dinners, a Madrid city tour, a Barcelona Gothic Quarter walking tour and transport.

