If you are renting a car this holiday, here are some tips. Picture: Pexels.

For those who are renting a car this holiday season, Avis Rent a Car shares some tips:

Understand what you are getting: Pay close attention to your rental reservation quote that will tell you what is and isn’t included in your rental.

Be prepared: Arrive with the correct documentation, credit card, and your driver’s licence.

Follow the local rules and regulation: You’ll be liable to pay a fine and admin fee in the case of road traffic offences and failing to pay toll fees.

Accidents happen: Check if there are any exclusions on your loss or damage waiver, such as roof, windscreen or tyre damage.

Do a vehicle check: Inspect the vehicle inside and out before you leave.

Understand your fuel options:Your car rental quote will not include the cost of fuel. Make note of which option you agree to

Check the T's and C’s: Understand the Terms & Conditions before signing the rental agreement.

Returning your car: Ensure that you bring the rental car back on time. After 29 minutes, you will be charged for an additional day.