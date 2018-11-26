Wine tours are becoming quite popular with travellers. The Franschhoek Wine Tram offers a unique experience for travellers. Picture: Supplied.

Wine tours are popular with local and international tourists and there's nothing better than wandering through the vineyards whilst sampling the wines. The western cape is known as the largest wine producing region in South Africa. The wine routes include Constantia, West Coast, Stellenbosch, Franschhoek, Paarl, Robertson and Wellington.

Travellers who are keen for a wine tour can either self-drive or take the City Sightseeing bus that goes through Franschhoek and Stellenbosch wine region.

Here are some tips to enjoy your wine experience:

Go vineyard hopping: Visiting a few vineyards is a sure way to experience a particular place. Some of them are close to each other, which makes it easier to get from one vineyard to the next. Travellers can either go on a day trip or spend the night at one of the accommodations nearby.

Go on a cellar tour: If you want to learn more about the wine-making process, then a cellar tour is a sure way of educating yourself. Most cellar tours come with a wine tasting of your choice.

Wine etiquette: There's always something new to learn. Like sampling white wine first, followed by a glass of red and ending it off with sweet wine. Lighter meats like fish and chicken can be paired with white while steaks, while other types of red meat can be paired with red. Or try your wine with cheese, biltong or chocolate.

Go an hour early: Many travellers love wine so much that they forget about the lush sceneries that wine farms showcase. A little stroll along the farm (ask which places are restricted) can do wonders for the mind, body and soul.



