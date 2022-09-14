Tips on how to make the most of your solo travel adventures

Following recent lock downs and coronavirus restrictions around the world, travellers have realigned expectations of their travel experiences. They are more particular about where they want to go, when they want to go, and how they want to explore a destination or even who they want to travel with, and most are opting to make the journey alone.

Here are three tips on how to maximise your solo travel adventures. Saving can amplify travel experiences Working and saving as you travel is one of the best options available these days. Picture: Unsplash According to Tony Mallam, MD of upnup, Africa’s first passive micro-saving and investing platform, while working their way (literally) through the cities and experiences digital nomads wish to enjoy, it’s a very smart idea to save up along the way.

“By doing this, the working traveller has more cash available to amplify the number of things they can experience in a city,” suggests Mallam. Plan your itinerary smartly Planning ahead can save you time and money but also help relieve anxiety and stress. Picture: Unsplash Planning where you’re going to stay and what you’re going to do ahead of time can take a lot of stress and pressure off a solo traveller.

According to Tsepho Matlou, Head of Marketing and Communications at Jurni, when “the world is your oyster”, and every choice is purely yours, it can become quite daunting to choose what to do, where to go, and where to stay. “Spend time researching the area you’ll be staying in, and find out about any fun activities close by or events taking place while you’re there. Forward-planning takes guesswork out of figuring out how to get around so that you will really be able to maximise your experience once you’re at your destination,” said Matlou. Find the best deals

Make use of technology and use search engines that can help you compare costs. Picture: Unsplash And finally, when you’re travelling solo, all of the expenses are on you. So you’re going to want to save wherever possible. Try to find the best prices and deals on flights, hotels, and even car rentals if you need wheels to get you around. This can be made really simple by using a travel search engine such as Cheapflights, which compares prices and deals for you so you can make a choice on what works best for you and your budget. These are just some of the things to consider to help take away the stress of travelling and enjoy yourself as you embark on your adventure.

